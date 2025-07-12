Ishiba Remark on Reducing Dependence on U.S. Not Problem: Rubio

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, July 12 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he does not take issue with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's recent remark citing the need for his country to make efforts to reduce its dependence on the United States.

"I don't think that that's a negative comment per se," Rubio told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. "We obviously have very strong commitments and an alliance with Japan," he said. "We continue to cooperate very closely with them."

Rubio also said the idea that Japan would be able to develop its self-defense capabilities is "not something that we find offensive," adding, "It's something we'd be supportive of, obviously within the confines of their constitutional system."

He said that Washington's call for Japan to increase its defense spending is not a "demand" but rather an encouragement to "invest in certain capabilities." The amount of money is not important, he indicated.

"We have a very strong and very good relationship with Japan, and that's not going to change" even if there are differences in opinion, Rubio continued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]