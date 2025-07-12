Osaka Police Crack Down on "Tokuryu" Ring over Underage Prostitution

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The police department of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, has cracked down on a "tokuryu" loosely organized crime ring comprised of anonymous members for allegedly forcing about 130 underage girls into prostitution around the country under harsh conditions.

The group, made up of roughly 70 members, are suspected of recruiting minor girls for prostitution through social media.

The police department's juvenile division has arrested ring leader Yusuke Kimura, 34, and four other members for allegations including violations of the antiprostitution law, and all of them have been indicted. Kimura allegedly forced a female high school student to engage in prostitution with two men in the Osaka city of Kishiwada around mid-June last year.

Soon after that, the girl was believed to have been taken to the Tohoku northeastern region and other areas by another ring member, where she was apparently forced to have sex with a total of about 100 people over 10 days, according to the division. She told the police that she was given only one meal a day and that she wanted to go home badly.

There are believed to be many groups in Osaka that recruit women on social media for prostitution. The Osaka police believe that Kimura and other members of the tokuryu group conducted their operations outside of the prefecture in order to avoid issues with other groups and secure profits.

