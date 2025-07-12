Japan Local Govts Leverage Osaka Expo to Lure Tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan have been enhancing tourism promotion at the ongoing World Exposition in the city of Osaka in western Japan as three months will have passed as of Sunday since the six-month event began on April 13.

Officials of local governments are generally confident in their promotion activities, with some events to introduce local food and culture at the Expo proving popular.

Inbound visitors, however, have accounted for less than 10 pct of total visitors to the Expo so far. A challenge for local communities is how they can lure foreign visitors to their respective regions.

The six prefectures comprising the Kansai western region, including Osaka, and three nearby prefectures are jointly operating the Kansai Pavilion at the Expo.

The prefectural government of Mie, one of the three, exhibits traditions, culture and industries of the prefecture, with themes changing regularly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]