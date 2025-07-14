2025 POLLS: Energy Policy Debate Dormant Despite Growing Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Discussions among political parties in Japan on securing a stable energy supply have been slow in the lead-up to Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, despite a recent surge in risks to energy security.

Rising tensions in the Middle East following a recent U.S. strike on nuclear facilities in Iran have fueled concerns that the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for crude oil transportation, may be closed. A Strait of Hormuz closure would deal a blow to Japan's energy security as the country is heavily reliant on imports for fossil fuels.

Opposition parties are divided over whether Japan should utilize nuclear power.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a proponent of nuclear power, has avoided explicitly mentioning its stance in its campaign pledges for the race for the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

All parties are in favor of using renewable energy, but the level of enthusiasm differs by party.

