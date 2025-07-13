U.S. Asks Japan to Clarify Roles in Possible Taiwan Contingency: FT

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Defense Department has called on Japan and Australia to clarify what roles they would play in the event of China's military aggression against Taiwan, the Financial Times reported in its online edition Saturday.

The Pentagon has made the request in working-level talks with the two allies, according to the British paper.

The U.S. side is apparently trying to strengthen deterrence through burden-sharing with Japan and Australia.

Specifically, Elbridge Colby, U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy and the No. 3 official at the department, took up the issue in recent talks with Japanese and Australian defense officials, the paper said.

An informed source said that the United States is working with the two countries on concrete operation plans and exercises in case of an emergency over Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]