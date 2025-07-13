China Defends Warplane's Abnormal Approach to Japan ASDF Aircraft

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 13 (Jiji Press)--China on Sunday defended its military aircraft's unusually close approach to Japanese Air Self-Defense Force aircraft over the East China Sea earlier this month.

The action by the Chinese aircraft is completely legitimate and reasonable, a National Defense Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement claimed that the Chinese side was engaging in surveillance activity after ASDF aircraft repeatedly entered China's air defense identification zone.

It criticized Japan, saying that Japanese reconnaissance activity is the root cause of risks in the sea and airspace between China and Japan.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, a Chinese fighter-bomber abnormally approached an ASDF intelligence-gathering aircraft that was conducting surveillance activity over the high seas in the East China Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. The Chinese warplane came as close as 30 meters to the ASDF aircraft.

