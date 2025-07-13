Japan Emperor, Empress Return from Trip to Mongolia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako returned from their eight-day state visit to Mongolia on Sunday.

A Japanese government plane carrying the Imperial couple arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in the afternoon after leaving Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, earlier on Sunday.

On their way to Chinggis Khaan International Airport in the morning, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako stopped by the official residence of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar and bid farewell to the president and his wife.

On Saturday, the Emperor and the Empress visited Hustai National Park, located about 100 kilometers west of central Ulaanbaatar and home to the Przewalski's horse, a Mongolian wild horse. Emperor Naruhito named a foal born at the park this year "Tomo," or friend, and Empress Masako gave another foal the name "Ai," or love.

In their message issued through the Imperial Household Agency after their return home, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako said: "We visited Mongolia together for the first time, and it was a truly memorable trip. We sincerely hope that Japan and Mongolia will further deepen their friendship, goodwill and cooperative relations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]