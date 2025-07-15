INTERVIEW: Ex-U.S. Envoy Hagerty Optimistic about Tariff Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty has sounded optimistic about the course of the ongoing tariff negotiations between the two countries.

"The odds are high that the U.S. and Japan can come to an agreement," he said in an interview with Jiji Press.

"I know from experience that it is possible for us to obtain agreement," Hagerty said, noting that the two countries have concluded two very important trade agreements--one focusing on agricultural goods and the other on digital trade that has a very important strategic component.

He also said it is possible to reach an agreement despite "domestic political challenges" such as Sunday's election for Japan's House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"Japan has no stronger economic ally and national security ally than the United States," Hagerty said, calling on Japan to "take this opportunity," particularly in light of the persistent U.S. trade deficit with it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]