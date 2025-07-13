Talisman Sabre Military Exercise Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Talisman Sabre large-scale military exercise, led by the United States and Australia, started Sunday in locations including eastern Australia, bringing together more than 30,000 personnel from a record 19 countries including Japan.

The exercise is designed to demonstrate the broad collaboration among the participating countries. Also, it is apparently aimed at keeping a check on China, which is boosting its military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Talisman Sabre is held every two years. The ongoing exercise is the 11th of its kind.

Amphibious operation training and missile test-firing are planned as part of the exercise, set to run until early August.

Last September, China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the South Pacific. In February this year, the country conducted a live-fire drill involving warships off eastern Australia, further heightening tensions in the region.

