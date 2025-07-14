Trump Says Japan "Changing" Its Way in Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that Japan is "changing" its way very rapidly in tariff negotiations with the United States.

Trump was speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, but he did not elaborate. Japan may have made concessions in the tariff talks.

The president made the comments after criticizing Japan, saying, "We sell them no cars because they won't accept our cars, and they won't accept much of our agricultural stuff."

Trump said in a letter addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday that his administration will impose a 25 pct reciprocal tariff on all imports from Japan, effective on Aug. 1.

In response, Ishiba stressed that his government will not make concessions easily in order to protect Japan's national interests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]