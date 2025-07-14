Students in Japan Struggle with Japanese Language, Math Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The average correct answer rates in Japanese language and math sections of a national achievement test for students in Japan in fiscal 2025 fell from the previous year, the education ministry said Monday.

The correct answer rate for the Japanese language section dropped to 67.0 pct from 67.8 pct among elementary school sixth-graders.

Among junior high school third-graders, the rate sagged to 54.6 pct from 58.4 pct, the lowest level since the current question format was introduced in fiscal 2019. They struggled with writing tasks in particular.

For the math section, the rate slid to 58.2 pct from 63.6 pct among elementary school sixth-graders and to 48.8 pct from 53.0 pct among junior high school third-graders.

In science, whose test was conducted for the first time in three years, the correct answer rate fell to 57.3 pct from 63.4 pct in fiscal 2022 among elementary school sixth-graders.

