Sumo Association to Mark 100th Year with Ancient Ceremony

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association said Monday that it will hold an event recreating an ancient sumo ceremony in October to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The "Sumai no Sechie" ceremony was held at the Imperial court during Japan's Heian period in the eighth to 12th centuries.

The event will take place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan hall in Tokyo on Oct. 7. It will be the first time in 30 years for such an event to be held.

"We'll put on sumo that is completely different from what it is now," said stablemaster Nishiiwa, a spokesperson for the association. He noted that "gyoji" referees, "yobidashi" ushers and ring-side "oyakata" coaches acting as umpires will all be dressed like at that time

The event will feature a demonstration of the "sandan-gamae" ritual by yokozuna grand champions Hoshoryu and Onosato, as well as a tournament among selected wrestlers.

