2 Die in Bus-Truck Head-on Collision in Tokushima

Tokushima, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A bus burst into flames after colliding head-on with a truck on an expressway in the western Japan city of Awa, Tokushima Prefecture, around half past noon on Monday, leaving two dead and 12 others injured.

According to police sources, the truck driver and a bus passenger died in the accident, while 11 other passengers were hospitalized for minor or serious injuries. The 39-year-old bus driver is also receiving treatment, while being conscious.

Of the 11 passengers, two men and three women were seriously injured, while two men and four women were slightly injured.

The bus was heading to the western city of Kobe, north of Tokushima, after leaving the city of Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, west of Tokushima, at around 9:40 a.m., according to its operator, Iyotetsu Bus Co.

