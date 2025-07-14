TEPCO Begins 2nd Round of FY 2025 Treated Water Releases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Monday started the second round of treated water releases for fiscal 2025 from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan into the ocean.

Some 7,800 tons of tritium-containing treated water, diluted with large amounts of seawater, will be discharged via an undersea tunnel at a point 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture. The round will continue until August 1.

It is the 13th round of water discharges that began in August 2023.

A total of about 54,600 tons of treated water will be discharged in seven rounds this fiscal year, matching the frequency and volume in fiscal 2024.

Concentrations of tritium in seawater and fishery products have remained well below the national safety standards, according to measurements by TEPCO and the central government.

