Japan's Emperor Emeritus Hospitalized for Further Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito was admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital on Monday afternoon to begin an additional oral treatment for his heart.

The hospital will decide the amount of medication the 91-year-old former Emperor will receive, while assessing the results of his electrocardiogram and other tests.

The Emperor Emeritus arrived at the hospital in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward at around 3:30 p.m. after leaving the Sento Imperial Residence in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward in a vehicle, accompanied by his 90-year-old wife, Empress Emerita Michiko.

In July 2022, the Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency. He was admitted to the university hospital in May for a heart examination and diagnosed with asymptomatic myocardial ischemia.

According to his aides, the Emperor Emeritus has carried out low-strain exercises and walks to maintain his health since the May hospitalization. He also began taking medication to improve coronary artery blood flow.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]