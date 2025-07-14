Japan Average Rice Price Down for 7th Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan in the week through July 6 stood at 3,602 yen per 5 kilograms, down 70 yen from the previous week, the seventh consecutive weekly fall, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

In the reporting week, 11,742 tons of government-stockpiled rice were sold, pushing the average price down.

Still, the average price was about 50 pct higher than the year-before level of 2,327 yen, and the pace of decline slowed to less than 100 yen for the first time in four weeks.

For so-called brand rice alone, the average price dipped only 17 yen to 4,273 yen, remaining above 4,000 yen for the fourth consecutive month.

The cumulative amount of stockpiled rice released by the government under discretionary contracts and sold by July 6 came to 43,685 tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]