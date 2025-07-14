Fifth Disease Inflections in Japan Hit 26-Yr High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of patients with fifth disease, or slapped cheek syndrome, in Japan hit the highest level in some 26 years in the week that ended June 22, according to data compiled by the Japan Institute for Health Security.

The number of fifth disease patients reported by some 2,000 medical institutions nationwide stood at 2.53 per institution in the week, the highest since the current counting method was adopted in 1999. In the following week through June 29, the figure came to 2.13, the third highest.

Japan’s health ministry is urging pregnant women to consult medical institutions if they experience symptoms, as infections can lead to miscarriages.

Fifth disease is a viral infection that primarily affects children up to nine years old, though adults can also contract it.

The incubation period for the disease ranges from 10 to 20 days. After this, symptoms such as low fevers and headaches appear, followed by red rashes on both cheeks. Rashes can spread to other parts of the body including limbs, and typically disappear in about a week.

