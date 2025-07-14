LDP's Tsuruho Quits as Upper House Committee Chair after Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Yosuke Tsuruho of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday resigned as chairman of the House of Councilors' Budget Committee after being criticized by both ruling and opposition lawmakers for his recent remark about last year's Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

His resignation was approved by Upper House President Masakazu Sekiguchi. His successor will be chosen after the Upper House election on Sunday.

During a speech in the western city of Wakayama on Tuesday, Tsuruho said it was "lucky" that the earthquake occurred in the region, claiming that the disaster is expected to help facilitate urban-rural dual residency.

Tsuruho later retracted the remark, admitting that he lacked consideration for the disaster-hit areas.

