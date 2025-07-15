Retailers in Japan Ramping Up Eel Sales Ahead of Day of Ox

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Retailers across Japan are ramping up sales campaigns for eel dishes ahead of Saturday's midsummer Day of the Ox, a traditional day for eating eel to combat the summer heat.

Supermarkets and department stores are trying creative ways to attract consumers who are thrifty due to persistent inflation, offering diverse lineups ranging from luxury to affordable products and even including super-extralarge eel dishes, which are good for sharing.

Aeon Retail Co. has procured a record 110,000 extralarge and super-extralarge eels. "We've curbed procurement costs by buying in bulk," a company official said.

Despite rising costs, Aeon maintained the price for super-extralarge grilled eels weighing 250 grams, enough for two or three people, unchanged from last year at 3,866 yen.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. is offering eel dishes in a wide price range at its flagship Daimaru Tokyo store. Customers can choose from high-end meals priced at 5,000 yen to affordable options, such as rice balls with tempura fried eel priced at 1,118 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]