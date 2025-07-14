Kioxia to Issue Up to 3 B. Dollars in Corporate Bonds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese flash memory maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. said Monday that it will issue up to 3 billion dollars, or about 440 billion yen, in dollar-denominated corporate bonds.

Kioxia plans to use up to 331 billion yen of the proceeds from the bond issuance to repurchase all preferred shares held by the Development Bank of Japan, with the aim of reducing the burden of paying dividends for such shares, which are higher than those for ordinary stocks.

The bond issuance and the acquisition of preferred shares will be conducted by August 1.

Kioxia will also refinance existing loans and newly borrow a total of 447.5 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank and the government-backed DBJ. The repayment date will be extended from June 2027 to the end of July 2029, and collateral will no longer be required.

