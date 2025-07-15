LDP-Komeito Struggling to Keep Upper House Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are struggling to maintain their majority in the House of Councillors ahead of Sunday's election, according to information obtained by Jiji Press so far.

It is uncertain whether the LDP-Komeito coalition will win the 50 seats necessary to maintain their Upper House majority. In last year's House of Representatives election, they suffered a humiliating defeat and lost their Lower House majority.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is expected to gain more seats in the Upper House, and the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito are seen significantly increasing their presence.

In the triennial election, half of the 248 Upper House seats will be up for grabs, including 74 electoral district seats and 50 proportional representation seats. Additionally, a vacant seat in the Tokyo district will be contested.

Of the uncontested seats, the LDP holds 62 seats, and Komeito has 13.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]