Nojima to Sell Forex Margin Trading Service Unit

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Nojima Corp. said Monday that it will sell Money Square Holdings Inc., a subsidiary that offers foreign exchange margin trading service, to SBI Liquidity Market Co. and Japan Airlines on Aug. 12 for an undisclosed sum.

The sale of Money Square by the Japanese electronics retailer is part of its restructuring efforts.

SBI Liquidity Market, a foreign exchange margin trading service unit of SBI Securities Co., will acquire a stake of about 66.6 pct in Money Square, while JAL will own about 33.4 pct of the company.

Money Square holds a patent for Toraripi, an automated foreign exchange trading system. The company expects to expand its customer base in cooperation with SBI Liquidity Market and JAL.

Nojima invested about 18 billion yen in Money Square in 2022 through Neusynergy Capital Management Corp., an investment fund, to strengthen its financial operations.

