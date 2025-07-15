Living Conditions Index Hits Lowest Level in 15 Yrs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people in Japan who think that their living conditions are more comfortable than a year before has fallen to the lowest level in over 15 years, according to a Bank of Japan quarterly survey for June.

The diffusion index on living conditions, or the percentage of respondents who said their living conditions improved from a year before minus that of those who said the opposite stood at minus 57.2, the worst level since the September 2009 survey.

The figure worsened from minus 52.0 in the previous March survey, according to the latest survey released Monday.

The share of respondents who said they have become worse off came to 61.0 pct, up 5.1 percentage points from the previous survey.

By contrast, the proportion of people who said they have become better off fell by 0.1 point to 3.8 pct.

