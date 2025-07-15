Typhoon Nari Crosses Japan's Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Nari crossed Hokkaido, the northernmost main island of Japan, on Tuesday morning.

The fifth typhoon of the year made landfall near Cape Erimo around 2 a.m., reached the Sea of Okhotsk around 7 a.m. and turned into an extratropical cyclone at 9 a.m.

The Japan Meteorological Agency called on residents of Hokkaido to remain vigilant against storm winds, high waves and heavy rain.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]