Japan PM Ishiba to Meet with U.S. Treasury Sec. Bessent

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering holding a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is set to visit the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka this week, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

The prime minister aims to find a path to an agreement in the ongoing bilateral tariff negotiations by meeting with the U.S. top negotiator in person.

Bessent will attend the United States' "national day" event at the Osaka Expo on Saturday, in which the country's traditions and culture will be introduced. The meeting with Ishiba is expected to take place in Tokyo.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump notified Japan of its plan to impose a 25 pct reciprocal tariff on all imports from the country, effective on Aug. 1. Positioning this date as the deadline for the bilateral negotiations, Ishiba has instructed the relevant cabinet members to continue talks.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference on Tuesday, "We will vigorously explore the possibility of an agreement that will benefit both sides while protecting our national interests."

