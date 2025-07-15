Japan Shows Strong Concerns over China's Military Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expressed strong concerns over China's growing military activities around Japan, in an annual white paper on defense released Tuesday.

China's military activities can pose a serious impact on Japan's security, the white paper said.

The paper said Chinese military exercises around Taiwan possibly include simulations for operations for unification with Taiwan, including an invasion.

In a possible blockade of Taiwan, China could deploy its coast guard to avert an intervention by the United States or others, the paper said.

The paper also expressed concern about increased military cooperation between China and Russia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]