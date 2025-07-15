Freezer Glitch Affects Blood Products at Red Cross Center in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--A freezer glitch rendered about 13,700 units of fresh frozen plasma blood unusable at the Japanese Red Cross Society’s blood center in Tokyo in May, it was learned Tuesday.

The incident did not affect deliveries of blood products to medical institutions, and the affected units will be used as materials for other products that can be stored at higher temperatures, officials of the center said.

On May 11, the freezer at a branch of the center in Tokyo’s Koto Ward lost power around 10:30 p.m. Before the power was restored about four hours later, the temperature of the fresh frozen plasma blood units inside was above the standard level of minus 20 degrees Celsius for about two and a half hours.

The power cut was caused by a faulty device installation in the temperature control panel, the officials said.

The Japanese Red Cross Society reported the incident to the health ministry on June 10. At a press conference on Tuesday, health minister Takamaro Fukuoka said the ministry strongly demanded the society report any incident in a timely manner.

