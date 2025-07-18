2025 POLLS: Political Leadership Sought to Fight Poverty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--With rice shortages hitting vulnerable people especially hard in Japan, many are emphasizing the need for political leadership capable of taking effective measures against poverty, in Sunday's House of Councillors election.

Food banks are struggling to secure rice and other food items to distribute to people in need as inflation has put a dent in donations.

With measures to fight inflation high on the agenda in the Upper House election, food bank officials are calling for steps to tackle poverty amid growing economic gaps and a rising number of people having difficulties making a living.

About 100 people waited in line in Tokyo's Sumida Park on June 15 to receive "bento" boxed meals with ingredients including donated food items.

"I feel that poverty is spreading," said Mitsuo Nakamura, a 74-year-old member of Asile, a general incorporated association based in Tokyo's Arakawa Ward that distributed bento boxes in the park that day. "Political parties should create places to listen to the voices of people in need."

