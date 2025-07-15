S. Korea Protests Japan's Claim to Takeshima in White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday protested Japan's 2025 defense white paper, which asserts Japan's sovereignty over the Sea of Japan islets known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

A spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement that the islets are "clearly an integral part" of South Korea's territory "historically, geographically and under international law."

Meanwhile, the Japanese white paper described South Korea as a partner in addressing global challenges. South Korean media reported that this apparently reflects Japan's intention to maintain cooperation with South Korea.

