Struggling Nissan to End Output at Key Plant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will end vehicle production at its Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, at the end of fiscal 2027.

In addition, Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told a press conference the same day that vehicle production commissioned to subsidiary Nissan Shatai Co. at the Shonan plant in the Kanagawa city of Hiratsuka will also end in fiscal 2026.

Production at the Oppama plant will be transferred to Nissan Motor Kyushu Co. in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, as part of the struggling Japanese automaker's review of production bases for its restructuring.

The Oppama plant, which launched operations in 1961, is one of Nissan's main output hubs. With an output capacity of 240,000 units per year, it manufactures passenger cars such as the Note subcompact. In recent years, however, its operation rate has been low.

The plant's 2,400 workers will remain employed until the end of fiscal 2027. After that, Nissan plans to relocate them to other plants and nearby facilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]