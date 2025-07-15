Struggling Nissan to End Output at Oppama Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will end vehicle production at its Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, at the end of fiscal 2027.

In addition, Nissan President Ivan Espinosa told a press conference the same day that vehicle production will also be terminated at the Shonan plant of subsidiary Nissan Shatai Co. in the city of Hiratsuka, Kanagawa.

Production at the Oppama plant will be transferred to Nissan Motor Kyushu Co. in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, as part of the struggling Japanese automaker's review of production bases for its restructuring.

The Oppama plant is one of Nissan's main output hubs. Nearby facilities such as a research center and a crash test ground will continue operations.

"Nissan made a tough but necessary decision," Espinosa said of the Oppama plant's end of production. "It's a vital step toward...building a sustainable future."

