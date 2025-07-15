Jiji Press, AFP to Launch News Platform "Fastlook"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--International news agencies Jiji Press and Agence France-Presse, or AFP, on Tuesday announced the launch of Fastlook, a new platform that delivers real-time news stories from AFP's vast global network to clients in Japanese.

Fastlook, a landmark product in the partnership of the two sides established in 1949, will allow users to read on their smartphones or computers AFP's English news articles and Japanese translations of them generated with artificial intelligence technology.

AFP will operate the Fastlook system, while Jiji Press will sell the service to companies, government and other public organizations and media businesses using its network across Japan.

"The launch of Fastlook marks a significant milestone in the long-standing AFP-Jiji Press partnership," Jiji Press President and CEO Katsuhiko Sakai said in a statement.

A statement by AFP Chairman and CEO Fabrice Fries said, "In these fast-changing times, business and institutional leaders more than ever need access to fast and reliable information to make crucial decisions."

