Record 107 Countries, Regions to Attend Nagasaki Peace Ceremony

Nagasaki, July 15 (Jiji Press)--A total of 107 countries and regions, as well as the European Union, are expected to attend the Aug. 9 peace memorial ceremony of Nagasaki, Shiro Suzuki, mayor of the southwestern Japan city, said Tuesday.

The number of attending countries and regions is set to exceed the record high of 100, set last year.

"I think Nagasaki's wishes have gotten across," Suzuki said. "We are making preparations to share our hope for lasting world peace and sympathy for the victims of the (1945) atomic bombing with people from around the world."

In early June, the city mailed or directly delivered invitations to diplomatic missions of countries and regions that have diplomatic relations with Japan. In late June, it sent notices of the ceremony to 38 others with permanent missions to the United Nations.

Taiwan was not subject to the invitation or notice, but has expressed its hope to attend the ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]