Japan PM Ishiba to Meet with U.S. Treasury Sec. Bessent

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering holding a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo as early as Friday, informed sources said Tuesday.

Bessent is set to visit the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Saturday.

Ishiba aims to find a path to an agreement in the ongoing bilateral tariff negotiations by meeting with the U.S. top negotiator in person.

As Bessent has adopted a cautious approach to advancing talks during the campaign period for the Japanese House of Councillors election, however, negotiations between the two countries are unlikely to begin in earnest until after Sunday’s vote.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump notified Japan of its plan to impose a 25 pct reciprocal tariff on all imports from the country, effective on Aug. 1. Positioning this date as the deadline for the bilateral negotiations, Ishiba has instructed the relevant cabinet members to continue talks.

