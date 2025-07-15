Japan Says Taking Strict Fentanyl Countermeasures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday that Japan is taking thorough measures against fentanyl, noting that Japanese customs have not uncovered any attempts to smuggle the synthetic opioid through the country in the past six years.

Health minister Takamaro Fukuoka and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato also mentioned fentanyl in separate press conferences on the day.

Fukuoka said that, unlike in Europe and the United States, the drug has not spread in Japan. Kato said that Japan is working closely with the United States and other countries on the matter.

The ministers' remarks followed media reports that a Chinese organization is suspected of being involved in fentanyl-related exports from Japan to the United States.

"Following these reports, the prime minister's office issued instructions to explain domestic measures against the drug," a government source said.

