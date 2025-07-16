Japan Researchers Conduct Multifetal Pregnancy Reduction Surgeries

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Researchers at the University of Osaka Hospital conducted surgeries last year to reduce the number of fetuses in 10 cases of multiple pregnancy, it has been learned.

It was the first time that the procedure was carried out as clinical research in Japan. The results were presented to the Japan Society of Perinatal and Neonatal Medicine.

According to Professor Masayuki Endo of the research team, surgeries were performed with consent between March and December last year on 10 pregnant women in their 20s to 40s who had pregnancies of triplets or more, or had two fetuses but suffered serious complications.

The operations involved injecting a drug into the hearts of fetuses between 11 and 13 weeks into pregnancy, and were conducted while examining their safety and psychological impact on the expecting mothers.

All 10 cases resulted in reductions to one or two fetuses. The survival rate of fetuses not subject to reduction stood at 89.5 pct a week after the procedures.

