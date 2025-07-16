Single Parents Face Tight Budgets during School Breaks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--About 60 pct of single-parent households with low incomes in Japan struggle financially during long school breaks when school meals are not available, according to a recent survey by a nonprofit organization.

Such households face higher food costs amid soaring prices, the survey by Good Neighbors Japan showed.

The NPO conducted the survey online between June 3 and 11, covering users of its food distribution service for low-income households with single parents. It analyzed the valid responses of about 2,100 people.

The survey found that 61.3 pct of respondents said that their household finances are "considerably more difficult" during long school breaks compared to normal times, while 36.4 pct said their finances are "somewhat strained."

The proportion of respondents who said that their children eat twice a day or less during long school breaks came to 32.2 pct, about 2.5 times more than during normal times.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]