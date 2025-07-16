Trump Raps Japan Again for Failing to Open Markets

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his complaint that Japan does not open its markets further to imports.

Speaking to reporters at an air force base near Washington, Trump said that "if Japan would open up their country," he "will veer from" a deal through a letter. "They don't do that."

Trump said last week in a letter addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that his administration will impose a 25 pct reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods, effective Aug. 1.

If Japan does not make any concessions, "we might just stick with the letter," he said on Tuesday.

The Trump administration thinks that the Japanese government is reluctant to make concessions in trade talks with Washington because of an election on Sunday for the country's House of Councillors.

