Japan Warns of Foreign Interference in Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese elections face foreign interference through social media, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki said Wednesday.

"We will strengthen our capability to tackle information warfare, including the spread of disinformation," he told a press conference.

At a press conference Tuesday, digital transformation minister Masaaki Taira said that there had been such interventions in connection with Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Aoki refrained from referring to specific cases, however.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]