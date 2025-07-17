2025 POLLS: Highlight Videos Playing Big Role in Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Highlight videos, or short videos utilizing clips posted by political parties and candidates, on social media are playing a major role in Japan’s election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Sunday.

Social media is increasingly impacting election results amid the growing popularity of YouTube and other video-sharing sites. Some video creators seek to boost specific parties or candidates, while others are motivated by advertising revenue generated by views.

A former company employee in his 30s living in Tokyo began posting highlight videos on YouTube in December 2023.

He said he was inspired by a video of a press conference given by Shinji Ishimaru, then mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, whom he said “spoke very logically.”

After viewing highlight videos made by other posters, the man came to believe that he could “convey (Ishimaru’s ideas) in an easier-to-understand way.”

