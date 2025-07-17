2025 POLLS: Japanese Parties Apart over Gender Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's political parties are divided over issues such as the advisability of the nation introducing a selective dual surname system for married couples and gender equality, ahead of the election Sunday for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

LDP on Fence on Dual Surnames

In this year's ordinary session through June 22, the parliament discussed a possible selective dual surname system for the first time in 28 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]