Guitar Maker Fernandes OK'd to Start Bankruptcy Procedures

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court granted permission on July 9 for musical instrument maker Fernandes Co. to start bankruptcy procedures, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said Wednesday.

Fernandes, based in the city of Toda, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, designed and sold electric guitars, basses and accessories under its namesake brand.

The company fell into sustained losses due to declining demand for guitars and an expanding market for secondhand guitars, resulting in poor cash flow. Its total liabilities amounted to about 730 million yen.

The company's products were loved by many guitarists, including rock musician Tomoyasu Hotei.

In the business year ended in January 1999, the company's sales exceeded 4 billion yen, including revenues from exports.

