Foreign Visitors to Japan Top 20 M. at Record Pace
Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign visitors to Japan reached an estimated 21,518,100 in the first half of 2025, passing the 20-million line at record pace, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
The figure for January-June was up 21.0 pct from a year before, boosted by increases in visitors mainly from China, especially during the country’s Lunar New Year holiday period and the cherry blossom season in Japan.
Meanwhile, a preliminary report from the Japan Tourism Agency showed that consumption by foreign visitors to Japan in April-June rose 18.0 pct year on year to 2,525 billion yen.
In June alone, the number of foreign visitors grew 7.6 pct from a year earlier to 3,377,800, hitting the highest level for the month, according to JNTO. Visitors from Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States went up amid school holidays.
