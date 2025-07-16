SoftBank Group to Introduce "AI Agents" on Large Scale

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. will introduce "artificial intelligence agents," which autonomously carry out human tasks, within the group on a large scale, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Wednesday.

The strategy to promote operational reform by leaving tasks such as research and negotiations to AI will make each employee like a "thousand-armed deity," Son said in a lecture in Tokyo.

Son expressed hope that, through a system that allows AI to reproduce itself and evolve, the group will have one billion AI agents by the end of the year.

He argued that people or companies who do not use AI are denying their own development, stressing the need to spread the use of AI in Japan, which is said to be lagging behind other countries in AI adoption.

During the lecture, Son held an online discussion with Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, about the future of AI and related security risks.

