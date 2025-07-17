Mitsui Fudosan to Open Hub for Chip Biz in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. will launch a facility in Tokyo's Nihonbashi district in October to promote people's interchanges in order to strengthen the country's competitiveness in the semiconductor sector, officials have said.

On Wednesday, the company said that it has established an organization, called Rise-A, for operation of the facility.

Rise-A is headed by Nagoya University professor Hiroshi Amano, who developed blue light-emitting diodes and won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2014.

"We'll provide a place where people from various fields can gather and hold discussions," Amano said at a press conference the same day.

"The situation of power semiconductors (used for electric vehicles and others) is difficult to understand," he also said. "We can offer users important information by sharing latest developments."

