Experiential Tourism Key to Driving Inbound Spending in Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Amid signs of changes in spending behavior among foreign visitors, enhancing experience-based tourism and offering value-added accommodation services are key to further stimulating inbound consumption in Japan.

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high of 21,518,100 in January-June, topping the 20-million mark at the fastest pace ever. The results highlighted the popularity of Japan as a travel destination.

However, the consumption patterns of these visitors have been shifting as their enthusiasm for purchasing luxury items appears to be waning.

According to a preliminary report from the Japan Tourism Agency, consumption by foreign visitors to Japan in April-June rose 18.0 pct from a year earlier to 2,525 billion yen, but the proportion of their shopping expenses decreased.

Tax-free sales to inbound travelers at department stores in May dropped some 40 pct from a year before, posting a decline for the third straight month, reflecting sluggish sales of items including luxury-brand bags.

