Pasona to Open Agritourism Resort on Awaji Island

Awaji, Hyogo Pref., July 17 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese staffing agency Pasona Group Inc. will open an accommodation facility on Awaji Island in the western prefecture of Hyogo on Aug. 1 to offer agricultural experiences.

The opening ceremony for "Hatake no Resort Sansan Villa" was held on Wednesday. The facility has 11 separate villas, each with a field where guests can participate in seasonal farming activities, such as sowing and harvesting.

Made with natural materials, the buildings were designed by nine architects, including Sosuke Fujimoto, who designed the Grand Ring, the huge wooden structure that is a symbol of the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

Pasona Group expects the resort, its first accommodation facility offering farming experiences, to attract 15,000 visitors by the end of fiscal 2028. The accommodation fees start from 121,000 yen for an overnight stay.

"In the future, we will consider offering not only one-night stays, but also longer stays, including a monthlong option," a Pasona Group official said.

