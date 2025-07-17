Trump Reiterates Threat to Impose Tariff on Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his threat to impose a 25 pct tariff on Japanese goods on Aug. 1 for what he sees as Japan's reluctance to open its markets.

Trump said in a letter sent to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba last week that he will raise his planned reciprocal tariff on Japan to 25 pct from 24 pct, a rate announced in April.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, the president said his administration will "live by the letter with Japan."

On Sunday, Trump indicated that Japan had made concessions in trade talks with the United States.

Ishiba is expected to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who plays a key role in Trump's trade negotiations with countries, in Japan later this week.

