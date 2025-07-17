Ishiba Cabinet Approval Sinks to 20.8 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet dropped 6.2 percentage points from the previous month to 20.8 pct in July, its lowest ever level, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rating jumped 6.6 points to 55.0 pct, the highest since Ishiba took office last October.

The support rate fell below the previous low of 20.9 pct marked in May. Approval had picked up to 27.0 pct in June, apparently due to the appointment of Shinjiro Koizumi, son of popular former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, as agriculture minister, before falling again.

On reasons for supporting the Ishiba cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 8.9 pct of respondents backing it said there is no one other than Ishiba suitable to be prime minister, followed by 5.2 pct who said Ishiba is trustworthy and 3.3 pct who said they support the prime minister's party, the Liberal Democratic Party.

On the other hand, 29.7 pct of those not supporting the cabinet said they have no hopes for it, 21.9 pct said it lacks leadership and 21.6 pct disapproved of its policies.

