Japan's Akazawa to Welcome U.S. Delegation in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit Osaka on Saturday to host the U.S. presidential delegation visiting the World Exposition in the western Japan city, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.

The U.S. team, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will attend its country's "national day" event at the Osaka Expo that day.

Bessent, who leads U.S. tariff negotiations with Japan, has been cautious about discussing the matter with the Japanese side during the campaign period for Sunday's election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

The visit to Osaka by Akazawa, who is also Japan's chief negotiator in tariff talks with the United States, appears to be aimed at smoothing the way for in-person tariff negotiations after the election.

On Thursday morning, Akazawa spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the phone for about 45 minutes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]